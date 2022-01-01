Mikael CAROFF est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JEAN MOULIN- Rennes 1983 - 1984
-
Collège Amand Brionne- Saint aubin d'aubigne 1989 - 1993
-
Lycée Ile De France- Rennes 1995 - 1997
-
Université Haute Bretagne : Rennes 2- Rennes 1997 - 1999
-
Ifc : Institut De Formation Et De Certification Informatique- Rennes
CQ11999 - 2001
Parcours club
-
QWAN KI DO- Tinteniac 1999 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
ARTESYS INTERNATIONAL - Informaticien (Informatique)- Rennes 1999 - 2001
-
ODAXYS - Informaticien (Informatique)- Saint gregoire 2002 - 2002
-
GEIREC - Informaticien (Informatique)- Rennes 2003 - 2003
-
FIMA- Le rheu 2003 - 2003
-
RECTORAT DE RENNES - Informaticien (Informatique)- Rennes 2003 - 2004
-
MOONDESS - Informaticien (Informatique)- Les ulis 2004 - 2006
-
Getronics - Decan - Ingénieur informaticien (Informatique)- Saint didier au mont d'or 2006 - 2007
-
Capaciti - Informaticien (Informatique)- Saint gregoire 2008 - 2012
-
CAPACITI - Informaticien (Informatique)- Carquefou 2008 - 2012
-
TIBCO- Rennes 2012 - 2014
-
PROSERVIA- Rennes 2014 - 2016
-
Groupe Legendre- Rennes 2016 - 2018
-
DAVIDSON CONSULTING- Rennes 2018 - 2019
-
Orange Business Services- Rennes 2019 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Mikael CAROFF
-
Vit à :
VEZIN-LE-COQUET, France
-
Né le :
23 oct. 1977 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingénieur informaticien
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
