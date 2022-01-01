Mikael OGER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LANVEUR KERJULAUDE- Lorient 1975 - 1979
-
Collège Kerolay- Lorient 1980 - 1984
-
Lycée Colbert- Lorient 1984 - 1987
-
GENIE THERMIQUE ET ENERGIE- Lorient 1987 - 1990
Parcours club
-
CEP LORIENT- Lorient 1976 - 1992
Parcours militaire
-
MARINE NATIONALE CFM HOURTIN- Hourtin 1990 - 1990
-
P.a. Foch- Toulon 1990 - 1991
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Mikael OGER
-
Vit à :
CROLLES, France
-
Né en :
1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicien
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
4