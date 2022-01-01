Mireille SEBERT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • ZENITH DATA SYSTEMS  - Assistante commerciale (Commercial)

     -  Nanterre 1986 - 1988

  • SFERI  - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)

     -  Montrouge 1989 - 1993

  • Ise Frame  - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)

     -  Velizy 1993 - 1993

  • BLEU TECHNOLOGY  - DIRECTEUR DES VENTES (Commercial)

     -  Velizy 1994 - 2003

  • Dream'eo  - Responsable commercial EMA (Commercial)

     -  Versailles 2004 - 2007

  • MCAD  - Directrice commerciale (Commercial)

     -  Coignieres

    Directrice commerciale Grands Comptes distribution indirectes

    2007 - 2011

    Mireille SEBERT

    VERSAILLES, France

    23 août 1960 (61 ans)

    Directrice commerciale

