Mireille SEBERT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Paul Bert- Malakoff 1971 - 1973
-
Institution Jeanne D'arc- Montrouge 1972 - 1975
-
Lycée Notre-dame- Bourg la reine 1975 - 1976
-
Catherine Labouré- Paris 1977 - 1980
Parcours entreprise
-
ZENITH DATA SYSTEMS - Assistante commerciale (Commercial)- Nanterre 1986 - 1988
-
SFERI - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)- Montrouge 1989 - 1993
-
Ise Frame - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)- Velizy 1993 - 1993
-
BLEU TECHNOLOGY - DIRECTEUR DES VENTES (Commercial)- Velizy 1994 - 2003
-
Dream'eo - Responsable commercial EMA (Commercial)- Versailles 2004 - 2007
-
MCAD - Directrice commerciale (Commercial)- Coignieres
Directrice commerciale Grands Comptes distribution indirectes2007 - 2011
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Mireille SEBERT
-
Vit à :
VERSAILLES, France
-
Née le :
23 août 1960 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Directrice commerciale
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible