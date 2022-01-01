Mohamed MEZIANE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE RENAISSANCE- Le havre 1983 - 1988
-
Collège Jean Moulin- Le havre 1989 - 1991
-
Lycée Claude Monet- Le havre 1991 - 1994
-
Ufr Medecine Rouen Pcem 1- Rouen 1994 - 1995
-
Architecture-up6-ensba- Paris 1996 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
-
EDUCATION NATIONALE CRETEIL- Creteil 2004 - 2005
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Mohamed MEZIANE
-
Vit à :
LE HAVRE, France
-
Né le :
27 mars 1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
