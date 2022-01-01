Mohamed OUCHENE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Toys R Us

     -  Lyon 1998 - 1999

  • CEDITEM  - Employé administratif  (Administratif)

     -  Vaulx en velin 1999 - 2002

  • CNEM  - Employé administratif  (Administratif)

     -  Lyon 2003 - 2007

  • RECTORAT DE LYON

     -  Lyon 2007 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Mohamed OUCHENE

  • Vit à :

    LYON, France

  • Né le :

    23 avril 1972 (50 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    **************************************************************
    FELIX QUI POTUIT RERUM COGNOSCERE CAUSAS !
    **************************************************************

  • Profession :

    Secrétaire administratif (lycée)

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :