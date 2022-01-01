Mohamed OUCHENE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ANATOLE FRANCE- Bron 1978 - 1983
-
Collège Edouard Herriot- Bron 1983 - 1987
-
Lycée Jean Paul Sartre- Bron 1987 - 1991
-
TECHNIQUES DE COMMERCIALISATION- Villeurbanne 1991 - 1993
-
Université Lyon Ii Louis Lumière- Bron 1992 - 1995
-
IAE PERPIGNAN- Perpignan 1995 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
Toys R Us- Lyon 1998 - 1999
-
CEDITEM - Employé administratif (Administratif)- Vaulx en velin 1999 - 2002
-
CNEM - Employé administratif (Administratif)- Lyon 2003 - 2007
-
RECTORAT DE LYON- Lyon 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Mohamed OUCHENE
-
Vit à :
LYON, France
-
Né le :
23 avril 1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
**************************************************************
FELIX QUI POTUIT RERUM COGNOSCERE CAUSAS !
**************************************************************
Profession :
Secrétaire administratif (lycée)
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2