Morgan LE DU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • FI SYSTEM  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Boulogne billancourt 1998 - 2001

  • Accenture  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  PARIS 2001 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Morgan LE DU

  • Vit à :

    PARIS, France

  • Né le :

    24 avril 1975 (46 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Conultant

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages