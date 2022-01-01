Morgane PERON (LALOI) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole De La Gare (Pluneret)- Pluneret 1976 - 1983
-
Collège Notre-dame Le Menimur- Vannes 1983 - 1985
-
Collège Sacré Coeur- Vannes 1985 - 1986
-
Lycée Horticole Kerplouz- Auray 1986 - 1991
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Morgane PERON (LALOI)
-
Vit à :
QUERRIEN, France
-
Née le :
2 juil. 1970 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Nourice agrée
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
