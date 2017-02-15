Morgane TOUTAIN (BOUDOT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Jean Moulin- Croissy sur seine 1990 - 1994
-
Lycée Alain- Le vesinet 1995 - 1997
-
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Morgane TOUTAIN (BOUDOT)
-
Vit Ã :
PARIS, France
-
NÃ©e le :
15 juin 1978 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Directrice Achat Shiseido EMEA
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
