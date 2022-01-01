Muay Thai SCHOOL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours club
Croix-rouge- Boulogne billancourt 1997 - 1997
Ecole De Boxe Thai- Boulogne billancourt 1997 - 2012
Orphelinat De Pattaya- Pattaya 2005 - 2005
Kiatpetch Gym- Bangkok 2011 - 2011
CHIANG MAI MYAI THAI- Chiang mai 2011 - 2011
Boxe Thaïe- Saint maur des fosses 2012 - maintenant
Parcours scolaire
CREPS- Montpellier 2005 - 2005
Croix Rouge Française- Paris 2012 - 2012
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Muay Thai SCHOOL
Vit à :
BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
LE MUAY THAI:
- UNE DISCIPLINE
- UNE PASSION
- UNE MANIÈRE DE VIVRE
POUR UN SPORTIF, LE PLUS BEAU DES TROPHÉES EST DE :
TRANSMETTRE SES CONNAISSANCES ET SON ART
Profession :
Coach