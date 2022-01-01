Muay Thai SCHOOL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours club

Parcours scolaire

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    LE MUAY THAI:
    - UNE DISCIPLINE
    - UNE PASSION
    - UNE MANIÈRE DE VIVRE

    POUR UN SPORTIF, LE PLUS BEAU DES TROPHÉES EST DE :
    TRANSMETTRE SES CONNAISSANCES ET SON ART

  • Profession :

    Coach

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Sports

    Voyages