Muriel BRISSON-JACKSON (BRISSON) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DE CAYENNE- Chatillon le duc 1976 - 1982
-
Collège Albert Camus- Besancon 1982 - 1984
-
Collège Victor Hugo Centre- Besancon 1984 - 1986
-
Lycée Victor Hugo- Besancon 1986 - 1989
-
Lycée Du Parc- Lyon 1989 - 1990
-
Intégrale- Paris 1990 - 1991
-
Ecole Des Hautes études Commerciales (Hec)- Jouy en josas 1991 - 1994
-
CRFPA DE VERSAILLES- Versailles 1994 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
ARTHUR ANDERSEN INTERNATIONAL- Neuilly sur seine 1994 - 1998
-
Oracle - Cadre financier (Finance)- NANTERRE 1998 - 2000
-
Sema (Schlumberger Limited) - Cadre financier (Finance)- MONTROUGE 2000 - 2002
-
Schlumberger Limited - Directrice financiÃ¨re (Finance)- TUNIS 2002 - 2003
-
Cgg - Compagnie Générale De Géophysique - Cadre financier (Finance)- MASSY 2003 - 2004
-
Bunge S.a. - Cadre financier (Finance)- Geneve 2005 - 2007
-
CGG Veritas (Cgg - Compagnie Générale De Géophysique) - Cadre financier (Finance)- HOUSTON 2007 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Muriel BRISSON-JACKSON (BRISSON)
-
Vit Ã :
HOUSTON, Etats-Unis
-
NÃ©e le :
25 nov. 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Tax Director North and South America
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - AlgÃ©rie - Allemagne - Angola - AzerbaÃ¯djan - Belgique - Birmanie - Botswana - BrÃ©sil - Bulgarie - Canada - Colombie - Cote d'Ivoire - Cuba - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - GrÃ¨ce - GuinÃ©e Ã‰quatoriale - Hongrie - Maurice - Inde - IsraÃ«l - Italie - Japon - Jordanie - Maroc - Mexique - NorvÃ¨ge - Pays-Bas - Pologne - Porto Rico - Portugal - Roumanie - Royaume-Uni - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - Russie - SÃ©nÃ©gal - Suisse - TchÃ©quie - Tunisie - Turquie - Ukraine
-
Muriel BRISSON-JACKSON (BRISSON) a reconnu Muriel BRISSON-JACKSON (BRISSON) sur la photo TC1
-
Muriel BRISSON-JACKSON (BRISSON) a reconnu Muriel BRISSON-JACKSON (BRISSON) sur la photo 1° S4
-
Muriel BRISSON-JACKSON (BRISSON) a reconnu Muriel BRISSON-JACKSON (BRISSON) sur la photo Prepa HEC3
-
Muriel BRISSON-JACKSON (BRISSON) a reconnu Muriel BRISSON-JACKSON (BRISSON) sur la photo 2nde I 8
-
Muriel BRISSON-JACKSON (BRISSON) a reconnu Muriel BRISSON-JACKSON (BRISSON) sur la photo 3e 7
-
Muriel BRISSON-JACKSON (BRISSON) a reconnu Muriel BRISSON-JACKSON (BRISSON) sur la photo Mme Cachot
-
Muriel BRISSON-JACKSON (BRISSON) a reconnu Muriel BRISSON-JACKSON (BRISSON) sur la photo CM1 - CM2 1981-1982
-
Muriel BRISSON-JACKSON (BRISSON) a reconnu Muriel BRISSON-JACKSON (BRISSON) sur la photo CM1 - CM2 1980-1981
-
Muriel BRISSON-JACKSON (BRISSON) a reconnu Muriel BRISSON-JACKSON (BRISSON) sur la photo CP