RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Wervicq-Sud dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Muriel COUDRON (LIBERT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Enfant Jésus - Saint Gabriel- Tourcoing 1968 - 1974
-
NOTRE DAME DE WAILLY- Tourcoing 1974 - 1978
-
Lycée Gambetta- Tourcoing 1978 - 1982
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Muriel COUDRON (LIBERT)
-
Vit à :
WERVICQ SUD, France
-
Née en :
1964 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Muriel COUDRON (LIBERT) a ajouté Lycée Gambetta à son parcours scolaire
-
Muriel COUDRON (LIBERT) a ajouté Notre Dame De Wailly à son parcours scolaire
-
Muriel COUDRON (LIBERT) a ajouté Ecole Enfant Jésus - Saint Gabriel à son parcours scolaire