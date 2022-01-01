Muriel DELACOU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
JEAN JACQUES ROUSSEAU- Meknes 1974 - 1978
-
ECOLES LES ABEILLES- Tours 1978 - 1979
-
Ecole François Rabelais (Amboise)- Amboise 1979 - 1982
-
Collège Choiseul- Amboise 1982 - 1986
-
Lycée Choiseul- Tours 1986 - 1987
-
Lycée Léonard De Vinci- Amboise 1987 - 1989
-
Université François Rabelais : Tours- Tours 1989 - 1992
-
Fac De Lettres, Aix-marseille I- Aix en provence 1992 - 1996
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Muriel DELACOU
-
Vit Ã :
VILLELAURE, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Prof (hÃ©rÃ©ditaire ?)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Australie - Botswana - GroÃ«nland - Namibie - ViÃªt Nam
-
