Election prÃ©sidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã  Ay-sur-Moselle dimanche 10 avril Ã  partir de 20 heures.

Muriel GALLINARO est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Muriel GALLINARO

  • Vit Ã  :

    AY SUR MOSELLE, France

  • NÃ©e le :

    27 aoÃ»t 1963 (58 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Salut à tous ! ça fait longtemps maintenant que j'ai écrit ce qui suit entre " ".
    Quelqu'un va t'il oser lancer les invitations de retrouvailles ? ... ou personne n'en est capable ? :-) Allez !!! on se lance ??? A bientôt :-)

  • Profession :

    Resp adm et comptable

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :