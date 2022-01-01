RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle aux Étilleux dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Muriel GUILLOTIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
SAINTE LUCIE- Ceton 1983 - 1986
-
ECOLE SAINT PIERRE- Ceton 1986 - 1992
-
Collège Notre-dame- La ferte bernard 1992 - 1996
-
Lycée Saint-paul Notre-dame- La ferte bernard
bac L1996 - 2000
-
Institut Bonaparte- Carentoir
ecole d'assistante veterinaire2000 - 2002
-
I.f.a.s De Mortagne Au Perche- Mortagne au perche 2006 - 2007
Parcours entreprise
-
Maison De Retraite St Julien- La ferte bernard 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Muriel GUILLOTIN
-
Vit à :
LES ETILLEUX, France
-
Né en :
1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Aide soignante
Situation familiale :
en union libre