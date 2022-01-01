RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Morsang-sur-Orge dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MARCEL CACHIN- Morsang sur orge
maternelle :petite section Melle Auffraie ;moyenne section Melle Bobet ;grande section Mme dussol .Elementaire :cp Mme Brunello , ce1 ? , ce2 Mme Chapelet,cm1M .Chanfreau,cm2 Mme Pommier1969 - 1977
-
Collège Charles Péguy- Morsang sur orge
6eme4 ; 5eme3 ;4eme1; 3eme1 ;3eme31977 - 1982
-
Lycée Jean-baptiste Corot - Le Château- Savigny sur orge
2 nd AP1 option arts plastiques1983 - 1984
-
LYCEE ROBESPIERRE- Ivry sur seine 1983 - 1985
Parcours de vacances
-
Mairie- Morsang sur orge
colonie Ã Lapeyre 1974, Poully sur saint joire1974 , Belvaux 1975 , Sete 1976 ,1977, 1978, 19791974 - 1984
-
EONAGA- Sete
je faisais partie du groupe de morsang et c'est une colo dont je garde de supers souvenirs avec les sÃ©ances de sport que l'on avait (voile ,rugby, boxe ...)1976 - 1979
-
Smj- Morsang sur orge
et l'organisme LVJ colo en Espagne 1980 , Angleterre 1981 , Tchecoslovaquie 1982 ,GrÃ¨ce 1983 , Tchecoslovaquie 1984 (animatrice)1980 - 1987
-
Le Coligny Bar- Morsang sur orge
flipper et diabolo citron en pression1984 - 1989
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Murielle LEBLOND (DECHARTRE)
-
Vit Ã :
MORSANG SUR ORGE, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à toutes celles et tous ceux que je peux connaître.N'hesiter pas à me contacter pour renouer un peu avec le passé
Profession :
Atsem
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
