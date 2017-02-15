Mustapha ZEGAR est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

  • Ecole Mas De La Raz (Villefontaine)

     -  Villefontaine

    simplement Ã©lÃ¨ve dans l'Ã©tablissement

    1980 - 1989

  • Collège Les Allinges

     -  Saint quentin fallavier

    6Ã¨me (6Â°5), 5Ã¨me (5Â°4), 4Ã¨me (4Â°2) et 3Ã¨me gÃ©nÃ©rale (3Â°2).

    1989 - 1993

  • Lycée Léonard De Vinci

     -  Villefontaine

    Seconde gÃ©nÃ©rale (2nde1) avec option SES 1Ã¨re (1 Esb) et Terminale ES (TEsb) avec spÃ©cialitÃ© SES et option Enseignement Scientifique

    1993 - 1996

  • Université Lumière : Lyon Ii

     -  Lyon

    DEUG AES puis Licence AES mention AGE, Licence de Droit PrivÃ©.

    1996 - 2001

Parcours entreprise

  • TRANSVET  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  Saint quentin fallavier 1997 - 1997

  • RENAULT V I  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  Venissieux 1998 - 1998

  • UTL  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  Saint quentin fallavier 1999 - 1999

  • VICTOR FORMATION  - Stagiaire (Autre)

     -  Lyon

    stagiaire webmaster

    1999 - 2000

  • Hewlett Packard  - Ouvrier (Autre)

     -  VILLEFONTAINE 2000 - 2001

  • Teleperformance  - EmployÃ© de service marketing (Marketing)

     -  LYON

    chargÃ© de clientÃ¨le: gestion des dossiers des abonnÃ©s de la sociÃ©tÃ© ORANGE: facturation, hotline technique, etc...

    2001 - 2003

  • Easydis  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  LYON 2004 - 2004

  • Euro-interactive  - EmployÃ© de service marketing (Marketing)

     -  Villeurbanne

    conseiller clientÃ¨le: gestion des dossiers des abonnÃ©s de la sociÃ©tÃ© UPC-NOOS (tv, internet, tÃ©lÃ©phonie), gestion des rÃ©clamations et hotline technique et administrative.

    2005 - 2005

  • Acta / Adac  - EmployÃ© de service marketing (Marketing)

     -  Limonest

    chargÃ© d'assistance: aide aux automobilistes en panne, dÃ©ploiement de prestations (rapatriement, hÃ©bergement ou vÃ©hicule de remplacement),prÃ© diagnostic de panne pour le service technique, utilisation d'AMADEUS

    2005 - 2006

  • PHONE MARKETING  - EmployÃ© de service marketing (Marketing)

     -  Lyon

    Telecommercial pour le compte de la Caisse d'Epargne Bourgogne/France ComtÃ©

    2006 - 2007

  • Intra Call Center (Canal+)  - EmployÃ© de service marketing (Marketing)

     -  Lyon

    chargÃ© de clientele pour le compte des operateurs de television Canal+ et CanalSat. Fonctions de Front et Back Office.

    2007 - 2011

  • JENTEL

     -  Lyon 2011 - maintenant

  • Gindre Duchavanny  - Technicien (Technique)

     -  Pont de cheruy 2021 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Konichiwa Mina San (bonjour à tous)..!!! Watachi wa Mustapha Zougar Desu (je suis Mustapha Zougar)...!! Daijobu Desu Ka (ca va bien?)...!!! Ecrivez moi ca vous raffraichira la mémoire. Pour m'écrire : m-zougar@live.com

  • Profession :

    Technicien monÃ©tique

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

