Mustapha ZEGAR est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Mas De La Raz (Villefontaine)- Villefontaine
simplement Ã©lÃ¨ve dans l'Ã©tablissement1980 - 1989
-
Collège Les Allinges- Saint quentin fallavier
6Ã¨me (6Â°5), 5Ã¨me (5Â°4), 4Ã¨me (4Â°2) et 3Ã¨me gÃ©nÃ©rale (3Â°2).1989 - 1993
-
Lycée Léonard De Vinci- Villefontaine
Seconde gÃ©nÃ©rale (2nde1) avec option SES 1Ã¨re (1 Esb) et Terminale ES (TEsb) avec spÃ©cialitÃ© SES et option Enseignement Scientifique1993 - 1996
-
Université Lumière : Lyon Ii- Lyon
DEUG AES puis Licence AES mention AGE, Licence de Droit PrivÃ©.1996 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
-
TRANSVET - Ouvrier (Production)- Saint quentin fallavier 1997 - 1997
-
RENAULT V I - Ouvrier (Production)- Venissieux 1998 - 1998
-
UTL - Ouvrier (Production)- Saint quentin fallavier 1999 - 1999
-
VICTOR FORMATION - Stagiaire (Autre)- Lyon
stagiaire webmaster1999 - 2000
-
Hewlett Packard - Ouvrier (Autre)- VILLEFONTAINE 2000 - 2001
-
Teleperformance - EmployÃ© de service marketing (Marketing)- LYON
chargÃ© de clientÃ¨le: gestion des dossiers des abonnÃ©s de la sociÃ©tÃ© ORANGE: facturation, hotline technique, etc...2001 - 2003
-
Easydis - Ouvrier (Production)- LYON 2004 - 2004
-
Euro-interactive - EmployÃ© de service marketing (Marketing)- Villeurbanne
conseiller clientÃ¨le: gestion des dossiers des abonnÃ©s de la sociÃ©tÃ© UPC-NOOS (tv, internet, tÃ©lÃ©phonie), gestion des rÃ©clamations et hotline technique et administrative.2005 - 2005
-
Acta / Adac - EmployÃ© de service marketing (Marketing)- Limonest
chargÃ© d'assistance: aide aux automobilistes en panne, dÃ©ploiement de prestations (rapatriement, hÃ©bergement ou vÃ©hicule de remplacement),prÃ© diagnostic de panne pour le service technique, utilisation d'AMADEUS2005 - 2006
-
PHONE MARKETING - EmployÃ© de service marketing (Marketing)- Lyon
Telecommercial pour le compte de la Caisse d'Epargne Bourgogne/France ComtÃ©2006 - 2007
-
Intra Call Center (Canal+) - EmployÃ© de service marketing (Marketing)- Lyon
chargÃ© de clientele pour le compte des operateurs de television Canal+ et CanalSat. Fonctions de Front et Back Office.2007 - 2011
-
JENTEL- Lyon 2011 - maintenant
-
Gindre Duchavanny - Technicien (Technique)- Pont de cheruy 2021 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Mustapha ZEGAR
-
Vit Ã :
VILLEFONTAINE, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Konichiwa Mina San (bonjour à tous)..!!! Watachi wa Mustapha Zougar Desu (je suis Mustapha Zougar)...!! Daijobu Desu Ka (ca va bien?)...!!! Ecrivez moi ca vous raffraichira la mémoire. Pour m'écrire : m-zougar@live.com
Profession :
Technicien monÃ©tique
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Mustapha ZEGAR a ajoutÃ© Gindre Duchavanny Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Mustapha ZEGAR a reconnu Mustapha ZOUGAR sur la photo 2nd1
-
Mustapha ZEGAR a reconnu Mustapha ZOUGAR sur la photo cinquième 4
-
Mustapha ZEGAR a reconnu Mustapha ZOUGAR sur la photo seconde 1 1993-1994