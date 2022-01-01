Nadege BION est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE DE BRETONCELLES- Bretoncelles 1986 - maintenant
-
Collège Paul Harel- Remalard 1994 - 2008
-
Lycée Rémi Belleau- Nogent le rotrou 1998 - maintenant
-
CFA LES CHAISES- Chartres 2001 - maintenant
-
ISF- Le mans 2003 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
Intersport- Nogent le rotrou 2001 - maintenant
-
CACHE CACHE- Nogent le rotrou 2002 - maintenant
-
Serfacom- La ferte bernard 2003 - maintenant
-
Valeo- NOGENT LE ROTROU 2005 - 2005
-
Cabinet Dr Hinsinger- Nogent le rotrou 2005 - maintenant
-
Créneau Geodis- Nogent le rotrou 2006 - 2007
-
Ziegler 72- Cherre 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Nadege BION
-
Vit à :
SAINT BOMERT, France
-
Née le :
25 oct. 1983 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Hello ! Renouer des liens ça peut toujours être sympa .....
Profession :
ASSISTANTE LO
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
Canada - Espagne - États-Unis - Royaume-Uni