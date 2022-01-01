Nadège MARCHAL (MARCHAL) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée De L'edit- Roussillon 1988 - 1991
-
Université Jean Moulin / Lyon Iii- Lyon 1991 - 1994
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Nadège MARCHAL (MARCHAL)
-
Vit à :
BRESSUIRE, France
-
Née le :
8 juil. 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Nadège MARCHAL (MARCHAL) a ajouté Université Jean Moulin / Lyon Iii à son parcours scolaire
-
Nadège MARCHAL (MARCHAL) a ajouté Lycée De L'edit à son parcours scolaire