Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PAUL ELUARD- La bouilladisse 1984 - 1989
-
Collège Gréasque- Greasque 1989 - 1993
-
Lycée Marie Madeleine Fourcade- Gardanne 1993 - 1996
-
Faculté De Lettres - Lea- Aix en provence 1996 - 2000
-
UNIVERSITY OF NORTHUMBRIA- Newcastle upon tyne 1997 - 1998
-
FACULTAD DE TRADUCCION- Grenade 1998 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
Flunch Cafétéria (Flunch)- AIX EN PROVENCE 1997 - 1997
-
ENOTRIA WINECELLARS- London 2000 - 2001
-
COMPUTER ASSOCIATES- Slough 2001 - 2002
-
Sotheby's- London 2003 - maintenant
-
Biolandes- Grasse 2003 - 2004
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Nadia GHARNOUGUI HEINONEN
-
Vit à :
SAINT TROPEZ, France
-
Née le :
27 sept. 1978 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef d'entreprise
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1