Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ARMAND GAILLARD- Mantes la ville 1968 - 1972
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE DE DROCOURT- Drocourt 1972 - 1976
-
Collège Albert Thierry- Limay 1976 - 1980
-
LEP DU BREUIL- Mantes la ville
BEP BANQUE et BOURSE1980 - 1982
Parcours entreprise
-
BANQUE FININDUS - Service caisse et compta (Administratif)- Paris 1983 - 1992
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Nat BENHATTA (GRUHN)
-
Vit Ã :
FRENEUSE, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1964 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Nat BENHATTA (GRUHN) a reconnu Nat BENHATTA (GRUHN) sur la photo école maternelle ARMAND GAILLARD
-
