Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE FRANCOIS MAURIAC- Villemomble 1977 - 1980
-
SAINT EXUPERY- Villemomble 1981 - 1985
-
Collège Pasteur- Villemomble 1986 - 1988
-
Lycée Jean Baptiste Clément - Enseignant (Enseignement professionnel)- Gagny 1988 - 1995
-
Lycée Professionnel Jean Baptiste Clément- Gagny 1989 - 1995
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Nathalie AIT ABDALLAH (VOEGELE)
-
-
Née le :
18 déc. 1974 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Agent de maitrise
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2