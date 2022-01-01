RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Coursac
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Mounet Sully (Saint Astier)- Saint astier 1977 - 1978
-
Ecole Raymond Gimel (Saint Astier)- Saint astier 1978 - 1982
-
Collège Arthur Rimbaud- Saint astier 1982 - 1988
-
COURS PIGIER- Perigueux 1989 - 1993
-
IREO- Perigueux 1997 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
Foyer D'hébergement Les Résidences De L'isle - Aide comptable (Administratif)- Trelissac 1995 - 1999
-
TRIBUNAL DE GRANDE INSTANCE - Agent d'accueil TRIBUNAL POUR ENFANT (Autre)- Perigueux 2000 - 2005
-
Ccas Saint-astier - Service aide sociale (Administratif)- Saint astier 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Nathalie BELMON (CASTAING)
-
Vit à :
COURSAC, France
-
Née en :
1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Agent ccas
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible