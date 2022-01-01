RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Valence
Nathalie BERTRAND (LUYTON) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ALBERT CAMUS- Valence 1974 - 1978
-
Collège Marcel Pagnol- Valence 1978 - 1985
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Nathalie BERTRAND (LUYTON)
-
Vit Ã :
VALENCE, France
-
NÃ©e le :
14 mars 1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
CONCIERGE
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Espagne - - Royaume-Uni
-
Nathalie BERTRAND (LUYTON) a reconnu StÃ©phanie BRUNEL (LEPAGE) sur la photo CP
-
Nathalie BERTRAND (LUYTON) a reconnu Marie-Pierre GUILLOT (RESTOUEX) sur la photo CM1
-
Nathalie BERTRAND (LUYTON) a reconnu Christel ANDRE sur la photo CP
-
Nathalie BERTRAND (LUYTON) a reconnu Francoise ROUDEIX sur la photo 1ère
-
Nathalie BERTRAND (LUYTON) a reconnu Ghislaine CROS sur la photo CP
-
Nathalie BERTRAND (LUYTON) a reconnu Ghislaine CROST (GARCIA) sur la photo CP
-
Nathalie BERTRAND (LUYTON) a reconnu Nathalie DELMAS (FABRE) sur la photo CP
-
Nathalie BERTRAND (LUYTON) a reconnu Bruno VACHER sur la photo CP
-
Nathalie BERTRAND (LUYTON) a reconnu Christel ANDRE sur la photo CP
-
Nathalie BERTRAND (LUYTON) a reconnu Raphael LAFONT sur la photo CP