Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LES PLATANES- Abbeville 1976 - 1977
-
Collège Ponthieu- Abbeville 1978 - 1982
-
Lycée Boucher De Perthes- Abbeville 1982 - 1986
Parcours entreprise
-
Tribunal De Grande Instance- Laon 1987 - 1995
-
Conseil De Prud'hommes- Abbeville 1996 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Nathalie CHAMBAULT (CARPENTIER)
-
Vit à :
AIRAINES, France
-
Née le :
9 juil. 1966 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Adjoint administratif
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2