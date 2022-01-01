Nathalie CHENILLE (BRIAND) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    On ne s''''était pas dix rendez vous dans dix ans alors donnons rendez vous maintenant

  • Profession :

    Sans

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    7

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages