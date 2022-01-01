Nathalie DUCLOY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MARIE CURIE- Le portel 1971 - 1974
-
ECOLE ARISTIDE VALLOIS- Le portel 1974 - 1976
-
Collège Jean Moulin- Le portel 1976 - 1980
Parcours club
-
INSTITUT CALOT- Berck sur mer 1980 - 1981
Parcours entreprise
-
Carrefour - EmployÃ©e (Autre)- EVRY
service caisse1986 - 1998
-
Bricodepot - EmployÃ©e (Autre)- Melun
responsable du service caisse2006 - maintenant
-
GRAND FRAIS - RESPONSABLE DE CAISSE- Vert saint denis 2009 - maintenant
-
Super U Draveil - Responsable administratif (Administratif)- Draveil 2018 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Nathalie DUCLOY
-
Vit Ã :
LE MEE SUR SEINE, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de secteur caisse
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
5
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Ghana - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni - Suisse
-
-
