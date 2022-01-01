Nathalie DUCLOY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • Carrefour  - EmployÃ©e (Autre)

     -  EVRY

    service caisse

    1986 - 1998

  • Bricodepot  - EmployÃ©e (Autre)

     -  Melun

    responsable du service caisse

    2006 - maintenant

  • GRAND FRAIS  - RESPONSABLE DE CAISSE

     -  Vert saint denis 2009 - maintenant

  • Super U Draveil  - Responsable administratif (Administratif)

     -  Draveil 2018 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Chef de secteur caisse

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    5

