Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Groupe Scolaire Du Stade (Luxeuil Les Bains)- Luxeuil les bains 1980 - 1981
-
Ecole (Saint Sauveur)- Saint sauveur 1981 - 1983
-
Ecole Des Arènes- Parentis en born 1983 - 1985
-
ECOLE DE MEYRIE- Biscarrosse 1985 - 1987
-
Collège Jean Mermoz- Biscarrosse 1987 - 1992
-
Cfa- Arcachon
vente action marchande1992 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
Armee De L'air- Apt 1983 - 1992
-
43 Ri - Magasinier- Lille 1998 - 2009
-
503 Rt - Secrétaire administrative,jardinier (Autre)- Martignas sur jalle 2003 - 2009
-
Formation Agent De Restauration- Parentis en born 2013 - 2014
Parcours militaire
-
503 Rt- Martignas sur jalle 2003 - 2009
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Nathalie GALLET (GALLET)
-
Vit à :
PARENTIS EN BORN, France
-
Née le :
13 oct. 1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
