Parcours
Parcours scolaire
MONGAZON- Parthenay 1973 - 1975
ECOLE LA MARA- Parthenay 1975 - 1977
Ecole Jules Ferry (Parthenay)- Parthenay 1977 - 1981
Collège Pierre Mendès-france- Parthenay 1981 - 1983
COLLEGE WILSON- Parthenay 1982 - 1984
Collège Marchioux- Parthenay 1983 - 1984
Lycée Ernest Pérochon- Parthenay 1985 - 1988
Université De Poitiers- Poitiers 1988 - 1991
Lycée Aliénor D'aquitaine- Poitiers
BTS SecrÃ©tariat Trilingue1991 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
Logitec - SecrÃ©taire (Administratif)- Montamise 1993 - 2003
SFR (Numéricable) - ChargÃ©e de clientÃ¨le (Commercial)- POITIERS 2003 - 2007
Aquitel Chasseneuil Du Poitou- Poitiers 2007 - 2007
Carglass Assistance - ChargÃ©e d'assistance (Autre)- Chasseneuil du poitou 2007 - 2008
Groupama - ChargÃ©e de clientÃ¨le (Commercial)- NIORT 2008 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Nathalie JANTET
Vit Ã :
ROUVRE, France
NÃ©e le :
30 avril 1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
ChargÃ©e de clientÃ¨le
Situation familiale :
pacsÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
