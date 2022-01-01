Nathalie LAURENT (GUILLOT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE MIXTE- Chantilly 1983 - 1986
-
ECOLE DU CENTRE - Autre- Chantilly 1985 - 1991
-
Ecole Bois Saint Denis (Chantilly) - Autre- Chantilly 1986 - 1990
-
Collège Les Bourgognes - Autre- Chantilly 1990 - 1996
-
Lycee La Foret- Chantilly 1996 - 2000
-
Lycée Jean Rostand- Chantilly 1996 - maintenant
-
Lycée Professionnel De La Foret - Autre- Chantilly
bep+bac pro1996 - 2000
-
Lycée Professionnel Andre Malraux- Montataire 2000 - 2003
-
Lycée André Malraux - Bts Assistant De Gestion- Montataire 2000 - 2003
-
Lycée Polyvalent Andre Malraux- Montataire
bts pme-pmi2000 - 2003
Parcours club
-
GASC- Chantilly 1992 - 2006
Parcours entreprise
-
Champion Lamorlaye - HÃ´tesse de caisse (Autre)- Lamorlaye 1999 - 2003
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Nathalie LAURENT (GUILLOT)
-
Vit Ã :
LYON, France
-
NÃ©e le :
25 juin 1980 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
2008-2010 ORANGE SUD EST
2010-2013 DAKAR SENEGAL
2013-........ LYONmariée, maman de 2 enfants
Profession :
Comptable
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
-
