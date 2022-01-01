RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Auray dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Léon Jaffré- Auray 1974 - 1977
-
Ecole Joseph Rollo (Auray)- Auray 1977 - 1982
-
Collège Privé Saint-gildas- Auray 1982 - 1987
-
Lycée Saint Louis- Auray 1987 - 1990
Parcours entreprise
-
KERLYS- Locoal mendon 2002 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Nathalie LE PORT
-
Vit Ã :
AURAY, France
-
NÃ©e le :
1 sept. 1971 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Conductrice de machine dans une conserverie
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
