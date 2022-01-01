RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Plaisir dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ALAIN FOURNIER- Plaisir 1976 - 1979
-
Collège Guillaume Apollinaire- Plaisir
6eme Ã la 3eme1981 - 1985
-
Lycée Notre-dame Du Grandchamp- Versailles
2nde Ã Terminale G11986 - 1989
Parcours club
-
SCOUTS DE FRANCE- Plaisir 1989 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
MCCANN COMMUNICATIONS - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- Levallois perret 1993 - 1995
-
MERCER MANAGEMENT CONSULTING - Cadre administratif (Administratif)- Paris 1995 - 2000
-
Renault - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 2001 - 2008
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Nathalie LEDOIT
-
Vit Ã :
PLAISIR, France
-
NÃ©e le :
7 fÃ©vr. 1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Kikou,
Ca pourrait être sympa d'avoir de tes niouses... alors fé just 1 signe...héhéhé
bizz à pluche
Profession :
Assistante de Direction
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Belgique - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - - Irlande - Islande - Portugal - Royaume-Uni
Australie - Italie - NorvÃ¨ge - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - SuÃ¨de
-
