Election prÃ©sidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã  Montoir-de-Bretagne dimanche 10 avril Ã  partir de 20 heures.

Nathalie LESTRAT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Nathalie LESTRAT

  • Vit Ã  :

    MONTOIR DE BRETAGNE, France

  • NÃ©e le :

    18 janv. 1967 (55 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Salut a tout les anciens eleves

  • Profession :

    Femme au foyer

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :