RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Navacelles dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Nathalie LUCAS (LUCAS) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PIERRE ET MARIE CURIE- Noyelles godault 1969 - 1975
-
Collège Jules Ferry- Douai 1975 - 1979
-
Lycée Fernand Darchicourt- Henin beaumont 1979 - 1983
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Nathalie LUCAS (LUCAS)
-
Vit Ã :
SIN-LE-NOBLE, France
-
NÃ©e le :
15 janv. 1964 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Nathalie LUCAS (LUCAS) a reconnu Nathalie LUCAS (LUCAS) sur la photo 6ème ?
-
Nathalie LUCAS (LUCAS) a reconnu Nathalie LUCAS (LUCAS) sur la photo 4 ème
-
Nathalie LUCAS (LUCAS) a reconnu Nathalie LUCAS (LUCAS) sur la photo CE1
-
Nathalie LUCAS (LUCAS) a reconnu Nathalie LUCAS (LUCAS) sur la photo 5ème ?
-
Nathalie LUCAS (LUCAS) a reconnu Nathalie LUCAS (LUCAS) sur la photo 5e 76-77 Jules FERRY
-
Nathalie LUCAS (LUCAS) a reconnu Nathalie LUCAS (LUCAS) sur la photo 1 D3
-
Nathalie LUCAS (LUCAS) a reconnu Nathalie LUCAS sur la photo 5ème ?
-
Nathalie LUCAS (LUCAS) a reconnu Nathalie ASENSIO (LUCAS) sur la photo 6ème ?