RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lyon dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Nathalie MAITRE (MARCHE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINT NOM DE JESUS- Lyon 1977 - 1980
-
ECOLE DEBORDE- Lyon 1980 - 1983
-
Collège Déborde- Lyon 1983 - 1985
-
Collège Bellecombe- Lyon 1985 - 1987
-
Collège Vendôme- Lyon 1987 - 1988
-
Lycée Edouard Herriot- Lyon 1988 - 1992
-
Université Lumière : Lyon Ii- Lyon 1992 - 1995
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Nathalie MAITRE (MARCHE)
-
Vit à :
LYON, France
-
Née en :
1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Nathalie MAITRE (MARCHE) a ajouté Université Lumière : Lyon Ii à son parcours scolaire
-
Nathalie MAITRE (MARCHE) a ajouté Lycée Edouard Herriot à son parcours scolaire
-
Nathalie MAITRE (MARCHE) a ajouté Collège Vendôme à son parcours scolaire
-
Nathalie MAITRE (MARCHE) a ajouté Collège Bellecombe à son parcours scolaire
-
Nathalie MAITRE (MARCHE) a ajouté Collège Déborde à son parcours scolaire
-
Nathalie MAITRE (MARCHE) a ajouté ECOLE DEBORDE à son parcours scolaire
-
Nathalie MAITRE (MARCHE) a ajouté ECOLE SAINT NOM DE JESUS à son parcours scolaire