RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Metz dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Nathalie MARCHAL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE LES PAPILLONS METZ LA PATROTTE- Metz 1977 - 1979
-
Jean Moulin 1- Metz 1980 - 1981
-
Jean Moulin 2- Metz 1982 - 1985
-
Collège Jean Rostand- Metz 1986 - 1989
-
Lycée Professionnel Jean Victor Poncelet- Metz 1990 - 1994
-
Centre De Formation Et D'apprentissage Astier- Metz
BTS GESTION ET COMPTABILITE1995 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
Allianz Life Luxembourg - Teamleader Internal Funds (Finance)- Luxembourg 1999 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Nathalie MARCHAL
-
Vit à :
METZ, France
-
Née le :
12 sept. 1974 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Teamleader Internal Funds
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Nathalie MARCHAL a ajouté Allianz Life Luxembourg à son parcours professionnel