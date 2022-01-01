Nathalie MARKOVITS (GRUE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LA RIVIERE- Sautron 1973 - 1981
-
Collége L'angeviniére- Saint herblain 1981 - 1985
-
Lycée Gabriel Guist'hau- Nantes 1985 - 1988
-
ECOLE POLYTECHNIQUE FEMININE- Sceaux 1988 - 1993
-
GEORGIA TECH- Atlanta
Master of Science in Computer Science - Thesis in Artificial Intelligence1992 - 1994
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Nathalie MARKOVITS (GRUE)
-
Vit à :
CHICAGO, Etats-Unis
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Aucune information disponible