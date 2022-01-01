RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Beaune dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Nathalie MARTENOT (MARTENOT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Blanches Fleurs (Beaune)- Beaune 1972 - 1980
-
Collège Monge- Beaune 1980 - 1983
-
Lycée Professionnel Marey- Beaune 1983 - 1987
-
Lycée Le Castel- Dijon 1987 - 1987
-
Ecole Municipale Des Beaux-arts De Châlon Sur Saône- Chalon sur saone 1988 - 1989
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Nathalie MARTENOT (MARTENOT)
-
Vit à :
France
-
Née le :
7 oct. 1969 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Nathalie MARTENOT (MARTENOT) a reconnu Nathalie MONNIER (MARTENOT) sur la photo 3eme maternelle Blanches Fleurs 1974/1975
-
Nathalie MARTENOT (MARTENOT) a reconnu Nathalie MONNIER (MARTENOT) sur la photo mme Loizon ce1
-
-
Nathalie MARTENOT (MARTENOT) a reconnu Nathalie MONNIER (MARTENOT) sur la photo BLANCHE FLEUR BEAUNE
-
Nathalie MARTENOT (MARTENOT) a reconnu Nathalie MONNIER (MARTENOT) sur la photo BLANCHE FLEUR BEAUNE