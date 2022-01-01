Nathalie MARTIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE FRONVAL- Velizy villacoublay 1980 - 1986
-
Collège Maryse Bastié- Velizy villacoublay 1986 - 1990
-
Lycée Professionnel (Quinault)- Paris 1990 - 1992
-
Lycée Maximilien Sorre- Cachan 1992 - 1994
-
ECOLE NATIONALE DE CHIMIE PHYSIQUE BIOLOGIE- Paris 1994 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
Auchan - Conseillère en bijouterie (Autre)- VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 1992 - 1999
-
Gfi Informatique- ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 1999 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Nathalie MARTIN
-
Vit à :
VELIZY, France
-
Née en :
1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Analyste d' exploitation
Mes goûts et passions
