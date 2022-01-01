RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Yversay dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Notre Dame De La Chaume (Vouille)- Vouille
1974/1975 = Petite section 1975/1976 = Moyenne section 1976/1977 = Grande section 1977/1978 = CP 1978/1979 = CE1 1979/1980 = CE2 1980/1981 = CM1 1981/1982 = CM21974 - 1982
-
Collège Notre-dame Notre-dame De La Chaume- Vouille
1982/1983 = 6Ã¨me 1983/1984 = 5Ã¨me 1984/1985 = 5Ã¨me (redoublement)1982 - 1985
-
Lycée Cloche Perse- Poitiers
1985/1986 = 1Ã¨re annÃ©e CAP EmployÃ© de bureau 1986/1987 = 2Ã¨me annÃ©e 1987/1988 = 3Ã¨me annÃ©e1985 - 1988
-
Le Doyenné Saint Hilaire- Poitiers
1988/1989 = 1Ã¨re annÃ©e BEP SecrÃ©tariat 1989/1990 = 2Ã¨me annÃ©e1988 - 1990
-
Lycée Professionnel Du Dolmen- Poitiers
1990/1991 = 1Ã¨re annÃ©e Bac Pro bureautique 1991/1992 = 2Ã¨me annÃ©e 1992/1993 = Encore 2Ã¨me annÃ©e (redoublement)1990 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
-
Ccas De Poitiers- Poitiers
Remplacement Foyer Edith Augustin1993 - 1993
-
Conseil Régional Poitou-charentes- Poitiers
Remplacement Centre de Gestion1993 - 1994
-
CENTRE DE GESTION DE LA VIENNE- Buxerolles
Remplacement1994 - 1994
-
COMMUNE DE BIARD- Biard
Remplacement Centre de Gestion1994 - 1994
-
SIVOM DE VOUILLE- Vouille
Remplacement Centre de Gestion1994 - 1995
-
Commune De Ligugé- Liguge
Remplacement Centre de Gestion1994 - 1995
-
CENTRE DE GESTION DE LA VIENNE- Buxerolles
Remplacement1995 - 1995
-
Commune De Saint-macoux- Saint macoux
Remplacement Centre de Gestion1996 - 1996
-
COMMUNE DE LATILLE- Latille
Remplacement Centre de Gestion1996 - 1996
-
Commune D'yversay- Yversay
Remplacement Centre de Gestion1996 - 1996
-
CNFPT - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- Poitiers
Assistante de formation1996 - 2007
-
ASSISTANTE MATERNELLE AGREEE- Yversay 2007 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
Moto-club Les Vadrouilleurs- Rouille 2011 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Nathalie METAYER
-
Vit Ã :
YVERSAY, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Assistante maternelle agrÃ©Ã©e
Situation familiale :
pacsÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
