Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Saint Joseph (Aizenay)- Aizenay 1986 - 1993
Collège Sainte-marie- Aizenay 1994 - 1997
Lycée Notre-dame Du Roc- La roche sur yon
1999 : BEP et CAP VAM (Vente) 2001 : BAC STT ACA (Administrative)1998 - 2001
Lycée Pierre Mendès-france- La roche sur yon
2003 : BTS ASSISTANT DE GESTION DE PME-PMI2002 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
LOXAM - Stagiaire (Autre)- La roche sur yon 2002 - 2002
France Boissons - Stagiaire (Autre)- Aizenay 2002 - 2002
SUPER U - Employée (Autre)- Aizenay 2003 - 2003
SAVELYS - Secrétaire (Autre)- La roche sur yon 2004 - 2005
GROUPE DUBREUIL - Employée administrative (Administratif)- La roche sur yon 2005 - 2005
Adecco - Employée administrative (Administratif)- LA ROCHE SUR YON 2006 - 2006
VALERIAN SA - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Dardilly 2007 - maintenant
VALERIAN - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Lalleyriat 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Nathalie NERRIERE
Vit à :
AIZENAY, France
Née le :
16 sept. 1982 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour!
Me voilà maman depuis le 17 juillet d'un merveilleux petit garçon qui s'appelle Mathys!! Un Amour!
Papa est fou de joie!! Nous sommes très très heureux!!!
Le bonheur quoi!!
Profession :
Secrétaire
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Espagne - France - Italie - Royaume-Uni