Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
LP SAINT CHARLES- Rillieux la pape 1988 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
Sofogest Pitiot/ Rhone Poulenc Industrialisation (Alternance) - Communication Administrative et Secrétariat- Lyon 1996 - 1998
-
BIBLIOTHEQUE MUNICIPALE DE LA PART DIEU- Lyon 1999 - 2000
-
Diren Rhône-alpes - Secrétaire administrative- Lyon 2001 - 2009
-
DREAL RHONE ALPES - Secrétaire administrative (Juridique)- Lyon 2009 - 2016
-
DREAL AUVERGNE RHONE ALPES - Secrétaire administrative (Juridique)- Lyon 2016 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Nathalie NEYRET
-
Vit à :
RILLIEUX VILLAGE, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
