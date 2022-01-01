RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Messimy dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Nathalie PELLISSON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Jean Baptiste Desfilhes- Bellenaves 1981 - 1985
-
Lycée Blaise De Vigenère- Saint pourcain sur sioule 1985 - 1988
-
Iut G.e.a- Clermont ferrand 1988 - 1990
-
Iae Institut D'administration Des Entreprises- Grenoble 1990 - 1992
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Nathalie PELLISSON
-
Vit Ã :
MESSIMY, France
-
NÃ©e le :
11 aoÃ»t 1971 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Nathalie PELLISSON a ajoutÃ© Iae Institut D'administration Des Entreprises Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Nathalie PELLISSON a ajoutÃ© Iut G.e.a Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Nathalie PELLISSON a ajoutÃ© Lycée Blaise De Vigenère Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Nathalie PELLISSON a ajoutÃ© Collège Jean Baptiste Desfilhes Ã son parcours scolaire