RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Bordeaux dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Nathalie PELLOQUIN (MERCIER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole De St Médard- Mont de marsan 1970 - 1974
-
COLLEGE DU BEILLET- Mont de marsan 1977 - 1980
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Nathalie PELLOQUIN (MERCIER)
-
Vit Ã :
BORDEAUX, France
-
NÃ©e le :
8 juil. 1966 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Assistante Formation Continue
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Nathalie PELLOQUIN (MERCIER) a reconnu Nathalie PELLOQUIN (MERCIER) sur la photo collège du Beillet
-
Nathalie PELLOQUIN (MERCIER) a reconnu Nathalie PELLOQUIN (MERCIER) sur la photo collège du Beillet
-
Nathalie PELLOQUIN (MERCIER) a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album 16 février