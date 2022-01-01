RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Tourcoing dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Nathalie PLANQUART est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE NOTRE DAME DE LA PAIX- Tourcoing 1977 - 1983
-
Collège Charles De Foucauld- Tourcoing 1984 - 1988
-
Lycée Industriel Et Commercial Privé- Tourcoing 1989 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Nathalie PLANQUART
-
Vit Ã :
TOURCOING, France
-
NÃ©e le :
22 juin 1974 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Commerciale
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Nathalie PLANQUART a ajoutÃ© Pos'etiq Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Nathalie PLANQUART a reconnu Nathalie PLANQUART sur la photo 3 ème Rouge