Nathalie SALUDAS LOBELLO est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DU PUNTET- Parentis en born 1973 - 1976
-
ECOLE DE FILLES- Parentis en born 1976 - 1978
-
Collège Saint-exupéry- Parentis en born 1978 - 1983
-
Lycée Charles Despiau- Mont de marsan 1983 - 1986
-
Lycée Antoine De Saint-exupéry- Parentis en born 1986 - 1987
-
Iut Information-communication - Documentaliste- Bordeaux 1987 - 1989
-
Université Victor Segalen - Bordeaux Ii- Bordeaux
Ethnologie1993 - 1994
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Nathalie SALUDAS LOBELLO
-
Vit Ã :
MONT DE MARSAN, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1967 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Nathalie SALUDAS LOBELLO a ajoutÃ© Collège Saint-exupéry Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Nathalie SALUDAS LOBELLO a ajoutÃ© Iut Information-communication Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Nathalie SALUDAS LOBELLO a ajoutÃ© Ecole De Filles Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Nathalie SALUDAS LOBELLO a ajoutÃ© Université Victor Segalen - Bordeaux Ii Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Nathalie SALUDAS LOBELLO a reconnu Nathalie SALUDAS LOBELLO sur la photo T B1
-
Nathalie SALUDAS LOBELLO a reconnu Nathalie SALUDAS LOBELLO sur la photo 1ère B1
-
Nathalie SALUDAS LOBELLO a reconnu Nathalie SALUDAS LOBELLO sur la photo S° G8