Nathalie TERRASSE (LEAL) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINTE THERESE- Epinay sur seine 1975 - 1981
-
Ecole Du Centre N°1- Groslay 1982 - 1983
-
Collège L'ardillière De Nézant- Saint brice sous foret 1984 - 1987
-
Lycée Jean Jacques Rousseau- Montmorency 1988 - 1991
-
Institut De Formation En Soins Infirmiers Françoise Dolto- Eaubonne 1991 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
Hôpital Simone Veil Eaubonne-montmorency - Aide soignante (Autre)- Eaubonne 1993 - maintenant
-
HOPITAL BEAUMONT SUR OISE - Aide soignante (Autre)- Beaumont sur oise 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Nathalie TERRASSE (LEAL)
-
Vit à :
BRUYERES SUR OISE, France
-
Née le :
8 sept. 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Aide soignante
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Nathalie TERRASSE (LEAL) a reconnu Nathalie TERRASSE (LEAL) sur la photo CM1 1982-1983
-
Nathalie TERRASSE (LEAL) a reconnu Nathalie TERRASSE (LEAL) sur la photo CM2 1983-1984 Mr VEAU
-
Nathalie TERRASSE (LEAL) a reconnu Nathalie TERRASSE (LEAL) sur la photo MATERNELLE GS
-
Nathalie TERRASSE (LEAL) a reconnu Nathalie TERRASSE (LEAL) sur la photo CP 1979