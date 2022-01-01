RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le rÃ©sultat du bac dans l'AcadÃ©mie de RennesLe rÃ©sultat du brevet dans l'AcadÃ©mie de Rennes
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Rene Guy Cadou (Chateaubriant)- Chateaubriant 1976 - 1979
-
ECOLE AGENETS- Nantes 1981 - 1986
-
Collège La Noe Lambert- Nantes 1986 - 1987
-
CENTRE GABRIEL DESHAYES- Auray 1987 - 1990
-
Lycée Notre-dame De La Paix- Ploemeur 1990 - 1993
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Nathalie THOMAS (GESLIN)
-
Vit Ã :
PLAINTEL, France
-
NÃ©e le :
11 aoÃ»t 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Espagne - France - Portugal - Royaume-Uni
-
