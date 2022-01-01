Nico SACK est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Lycée Alfred Mézières- Longwy 1986 - 1990
Iut Nancy Charlemagne (Nancy Ii)- Nancy 1990 - 1993
Iup Ingénierie Informatique- Avignon 1994 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
Crea Systèmes - Stagiaire (Informatique)- Tarascon 1996 - 1997
Addm 84 - Autre (Autre)- Avignon 1997 - 1998
Ace - Graphiste opérateur PAO (Communication)- Montfavet 1998 - 1999
PRODIDACT TECHNOLOGIES - Développeur (Informatique)- Marseille 1999 - 2000
Ca2i - Chef de projet (Informatique)- Marseille 2000 - 2005
SOBEPEC - Directeur informatique (Informatique)- Cotonou 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Nico SACK
Vit à :
COTONOU, Bénin
Né le :
14 janv. 1972 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
DSI
Mes goûts et passions
