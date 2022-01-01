Nico SACK est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Crea Systèmes  - Stagiaire (Informatique)

     -  Tarascon 1996 - 1997

  • Addm 84  - Autre (Autre)

     -  Avignon 1997 - 1998

  • Ace  - Graphiste opérateur PAO (Communication)

     -  Montfavet 1998 - 1999

  • PRODIDACT TECHNOLOGIES  - Développeur (Informatique)

     -  Marseille 1999 - 2000

  • Ca2i  - Chef de projet (Informatique)

     -  Marseille 2000 - 2005

  • SOBEPEC  - Directeur informatique (Informatique)

     -  Cotonou 2005 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Nico SACK

  • Vit à :

    COTONOU, Bénin

  • Né le :

    14 janv. 1972 (51 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    DSI

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages