Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Automobile (Matra)  - Ingénieur qualité (Production)

     -  ROMORANTIN LANTHENAY 1995 - 1997

  • Hutchinson  - Responsable système Qualité (Autre)

     -  CHALETTE SUR LOING 1997 - 1998

  • Hutchinson  - Chef de projet (Technique)

     -  CHALETTE SUR LOING 1999 - 2004

  • Hutchinson  - Responsable commercial (Commercial)

     -  CHALETTE SUR LOING 2005 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Nicolas ALLIOT

  • Vit à :

    LA SELLE EN HERMOY, France

  • Né le :

    16 juil. 1970 (51 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Marié 2 enfants

  • Profession :

    Responsable commercial

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Lectures

    Voyages