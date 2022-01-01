RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à la Selle-en-Hermoy
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Le Parterre (Romorantin Lanthenay)- Romorantin lanthenay 1973 - 1981
-
Collège Maurice Genevoix- Romorantin lanthenay 1981 - 1985
-
Lycée Claude De France- Romorantin lanthenay 1985 - 1989
-
IUT ORSAY MESURES PHYSIQUES- Orsay 1989 - 1991
-
IFTS- Charleville mezieres
Maîtrise de Sciences et Techniques "Matériaux"1991 - 1994
-
DESS QUALITE- Clermont ferrand 1993 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
Automobile (Matra) - Ingénieur qualité (Production)- ROMORANTIN LANTHENAY 1995 - 1997
-
Hutchinson - Responsable système Qualité (Autre)- CHALETTE SUR LOING 1997 - 1998
-
Hutchinson - Chef de projet (Technique)- CHALETTE SUR LOING 1999 - 2004
-
Hutchinson - Responsable commercial (Commercial)- CHALETTE SUR LOING 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Nicolas ALLIOT
-
Vit à :
LA SELLE EN HERMOY, France
-
Né le :
16 juil. 1970 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié 2 enfants
Profession :
Responsable commercial
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2