Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Petit Chenois (Montbeliard)- Montbeliard 1979 - 1982
-
Ecole Du Centre (Champagney)- Champagney 1982 - 1984
-
Collège Victor Schoelcher- Champagney 1984 - 1989
-
Lycée Polyvalent Louis Aragon- Hericourt 1989 - 1992
-
Lycée Polyvalent Georges Colomb- Lure 1992 - 1994
-
Lycée Louis Pergaud- Besancon 1994 - 1996
Parcours club
-
US CHAMPAGNEY- Champagney 1983 - 1998
Parcours militaire
-
U.i.i.s.c 5- Corte 1997 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
PSA BESSONCOURT- Bessoncourt 1999 - 2003
-
Peugeot Sport (Psa - Peugeot Citroën)- VERSAILLES 2003 - 2008
-
Psa - Peugeot Citroën- SOCHAUX 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Nicolas CARITEY
-
Vit à :
BELFORT, France
-
Né en :
1973 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicien Informatique
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1